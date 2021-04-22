Madison Area Jugglers Club

media release: Did you know Madison has an amazing juggling community? If you did not know, now you do and you should come play with us. MAJ (Madison Area Juggers) welcomes jugglers of all shapes and sizes.

If you are interested in juggling, unicycle, and/or any related arts. We would love to hang out. We meet twice a week on Sundays (2 pm) and Thursdays (7 pm). There are quite a few of us. Please bring a mask and wear it anytime you're going to be closer than 6 ft from another person. If you plan on passing clubs make sure to bring something to sanitize the handles.

FYI: Juggling practices are very informal and jugglers may trickle in over the first hour. If you are new to the club, you should plan to arrive a little late, or be prepared for some quiet time at the beginning of practice.

When it's nice and warm out, you can join us at Library Mall on the UW campus. We meet in front of the Wisconsin Historical Society by the steps or in the grass area while it is light out. If it is raining heavily or extra windy we can be found under the skyway of the Chazen Art Museum; to find us reliably, you should contact someone likely to be there.

for more info or to get in touch check out: madjugglers.com

If you're interested in connecting with someone to pass with, learning to pass (throwing objects between two jugglers), or just an intro juggling lesson please contact us via the website. We can connect you to people to show you the ropes or to pass with. You can also feel free to show up unannounced and ask as long as someone is not actively juggling.