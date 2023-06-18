Madison Area Music Awards Finalist Announcement Party

media release:

We have a date for the Finalist Announcement Party

Mark your calendar for Sunday, June 18. Yup, Father's Day. Celebrate MAMA with your Papa! We'll be at the Wisconsin Brewing Company from noon to about 6 p.m., with at least two and maybe three musical acts, including Generation Jones featuring Michael Massey, Michael John Ripp, Kyle Henderson, Mauro Magellan, and Shawndell Marks. There will be food, beer (of course), bazaar vendors, and some really great music. You a 2022 MAMA winner? You can pick up your trophy that day too! More details to come.