press release: This is to notify you of a proposed amendment to the Madison Area Transportation Planning Board’s (MATPB) Regional Transportation Plan (RTP) 2050 and an associated amendment to the recently adopted 2020-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) for the Madison Metropolitan Area & Dane County. The RTP amendment would add a specific project recommendation to Section 4 of Figure A-1 in Appendix A: Project and Policy Recommendations to implement Dynamic Part-Time Shoulder Use (DPTSU) on the Beltline (USH 12/14/18/151) from Whitney Way to Interstate 39/90. The associated amendment to the TIP would modify the scope and cost of the currently programmed maintenance project on that section of the Beltline, scheduled for construction in 2021-’22, to incorporate the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) infrastructure and software necessary to implement DPTSU. The total estimated cost of the project has increased from $30.4 million to $65.2 million, although only part of that cost increase is attributable to the addition of DPTSU to the project. Federal National Highway Performance Program funding is being used for the project.

With the implementation of DPTSU traffic would be permitted to use the inside shoulder of this section of the Beltline during weekday peak periods and at other times, such as during special events, when it is congested and travel speeds are reduced. The shoulder would be widened to 13 feet through the reconstruction of the median barrier wall and a reduction in the width of the regular travel lanes. The shoulder would not be open during set times, but rather it’s use would be actively managed through the State Traffic Operations Center with the shoulder only open to traffic when operations on the Beltline warranted it. The roadway would be continuously monitored with the shoulder closed in the case of an incident or other condition preventing safe travel in it. DPTSU is a cost effective way to improve traffic operations and reduce congestion related crashes by adding capacity when it is needed, but preserving the shoulder as a refuge area during the majority of the day. For more information, see link to project webpage on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) website and link to a recent presentation on the project made to the MPO Policy Board.

The Beltline DPTSU project is consistent with the goals and policies of MATPB’s RTP 2050. The plan specifically recommends implementing short-term Transportation Systems Management (TSM) and safety improvements on the Beltline while WisDOT completes a study of potential longer term improvements to the freeway corridor. DPTSU is considered a TSM strategy, but because the project adds capacity during peak use periods it is the type of regionally significant project that must be specifically identified in the RTP. The amendment to the RTP adding the project is required in order to amend the project into the TIP.

The following is the date and location of the public hearing on the amendment to the RTP 2050 and 2020-2024 TIP, which provides an opportunity to provide comments in person to the board.

Wednesday, November 6 at 6:30 p.m., Madison Water Utility Building, 119 E. Olin Avenue, Room A-B

Written comments or concerns regarding the amendment to the RTP 2050 and 2020-2024 TIP must be submitted in writing by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6 or submitted at the public hearing . Please address written comments to the MATPB office or email them to MATPB staff at wschaefer@cityofmadison.com.

MATPB anticipates taking action on the RTP and TIP amendments following the public hearing unless the board receives comments expressing concerns prior to or at the hearing in which case action could be delayed.