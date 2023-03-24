Madison Area Ukulele Initiative, Old Lady and Her Uke, Sunshine Sisters, Front Porch String Band

Wild Hog in the Woods concert. Admission is $4 general public and $2 members.

media release: MAUI's ukulele orchestra will play favorite songs from their repertoire including Beatles, Credence Clearwater Revival, Dolly Parton, John Denver and more, all with a ukulele flavor.

They will be joined by An Old Lady and Her Uke, Sunshine Sisters and Front Porch String Band.