Madison Area Ukulele Initiative, Old Lady and Her Uke, Sunshine Sisters, Front Porch String Band
to
Wil-Mar Center 504 S. Brearly St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Wild Hog in the Woods concert. Admission is $4 general public and $2 members.
media release: MAUI's ukulele orchestra will play favorite songs from their repertoire including Beatles, Credence Clearwater Revival, Dolly Parton, John Denver and more, all with a ukulele flavor.
They will be joined by An Old Lady and Her Uke, Sunshine Sisters and Front Porch String Band.
Info
Wil-Mar Center 504 S. Brearly St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music