Madison Art Guild

to

Goodman Community Center-Ironworks 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Through the month of March, visit the Ballweg Gallery at our Ironworks building (149 Waubesa St.) to view the work of artists in the Madison Art Guild.

Artist Statement:

"The works presented here are inspired by the theme of community, presented directly through subject matter in the work. But the work itself is a result of the community provided by the Madison Art Guild. We are a community of artists, and a great deal of the work presented is a result of the moral support and encouragement provided by fellow artists. Art is the power that created this Madison Art Guild community and has kept it strong for 109 years."

Info

Goodman Community Center-Ironworks 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Art Exhibits & Events
608-241-1574
to
Google Calendar - Madison Art Guild - 2023-03-03 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madison Art Guild - 2023-03-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madison Art Guild - 2023-03-03 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madison Art Guild - 2023-03-03 00:00:00 ical