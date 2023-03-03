media release: Through the month of March, visit the Ballweg Gallery at our Ironworks building (149 Waubesa St.) to view the work of artists in the Madison Art Guild.

Artist Statement:

"The works presented here are inspired by the theme of community, presented directly through subject matter in the work. But the work itself is a result of the community provided by the Madison Art Guild. We are a community of artists, and a great deal of the work presented is a result of the moral support and encouragement provided by fellow artists. Art is the power that created this Madison Art Guild community and has kept it strong for 109 years."