media release: Madison Art Guild (MAG) is hosting an online Virtual Art Show and Fundraiser from April 15 to May 15, 2023. A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to ARTS for ALL Wisconsin, a nonprofit organization that provides programs in dance, drama, creative writing, music, and visual art for children and adults with disabilities to expand their capabilities, confidence, and quality of life.

More than 30 MAG artists have contributed 80 pieces of art to be auctioned off on 32Auctions.com. Artists have all agreed to donate a minimum of 20% of the purchase price for their art, to this fundraiser for ARTS for ALL Wisconsin, and some are donating much more. At least 20% of the purchase price will be donated to Arts for All Wisconsin. Buy great art while supporting a wonderful cause. The auction starts April 15 and ends May 15, 2023 at https://www. 32auctions.com/ MadisonArtGuild2023.

Purchase from award winning artists! - Many of the artists featured in this virtual show, exhibit at premiere venues like Art Fair on and off the Square, the Winter Art Festival, and The Weaver’s Guild Show at Olbrich. The virtual event features a wide variety of mediums including oil, acrylic and watercolor painters, pastels, photography, pottery, stained glass, fused glass, and glass mosaics and jewelry. This is an opportunity to purchase art from award winning artists while also supporting Arts for All Wisconsin and all the people they serve, and all from the comfort of your couch.

Madison Art Guild Gives Back

The Madison Art Guild has been a non-profit organization since 2005. To fulfill the obligations as a 501(c)(3) organization, MAG has carried out some rewarding community projects over the years including providing art equipment for the homeless/daycare children at the Salvation Army Center and for Agrace HospiceCare patients. In 2021 due to our inability to do activities in person we held a Virtual Show and Fundraiser with a percentage of the sales going to a chosen charity. In 2022, we hosted a Virtual Show with a percentage of sales going to Little Picassos an art enrichment program in Madison for low-income students. Our charitable recipient for 2023 is Arts for All Wisconsin.

Arts for All Wisconsin

This year, a percentage of proceeds from the auction will go to Arts for All Wisconsin, an organization whose mission is “To expand the capabilities, confidence, and quality of life for children and adults with disabilities by providing programs in dance, drama, creative writing, music, and visual art.” More information about Arts for All can be found on their website, artsforallwi.org.

We hope you will join us in raising money for this wonderful program.