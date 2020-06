ONLINE: Madison Artists United Website Launch

press release: "MADISON ARTISTS UNITED" Project

Virtual Launch to assist with Dane County Housing-Emergencies via “Porchlight DIGS Program”

Award-winning Madison musicians, author, slam poet, improv troupe, and more come together in a new project to support Porchlight's Dwelling Intervention Grants & Sustenance program (DIGS), providing housing-related emergency assistance to individuals and families in Dane County who are facing eviction and therefore at risk of becoming homeless.

LAUNCH DATE for this virtual fundraising effort is Wednesday, June 3- 4pm, at https://madisonartistsunited.com/