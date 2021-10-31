Madison Audubon Field Trip

press release: Goose Pond is a mecca for migrating waterfowl. Catch a glimpse of this incredible phenomenon as swans, geese, and ducks of all sorts pack into this prairie pothole by the hundreds or even thousands. Now, you can join Goose Pond Sanctuary staff and volunteers to learn more about them!

Typically, we call this event “Scopes on Goose Pond” and have spotting scopes set up along Prairie Lane, viewing the pond from the south. This year, due to COVID-19 and to reduce the potential of its spread amongst shared equipment, we ask you to please bring binoculars or a scope to help get good views of the birds on the pond. Our staff and volunteers will help you find and identify the birds on the pond, as well as those moving nearby in the sanctuary. There’s so much to see this time of year!

When you’re finished, take some time to visit Wingspan, the new ADA-accessible observation platform just across Prairie Lane.

More info and registration:

https://madisonaudubon.org/ field-trips/2021/10/31/ birding-goose-pond