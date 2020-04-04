Madison Audubon Field Trip

press release: This field trip focuses on birding the Lake Farm County Park area and nearby open water. Lake Waubesa and Upper Mud Lake should have a variety of ducks. On the trails we may find yellow-rumped warblers, phoebes, thrushes, and a variety of sparrows. We will walk part of the new Capital City Trail and check Lake Waubesa and Upper Mud Lake for ducks, loons, and other birds. Bring a scope for viewing the lake, if possible.

Meet at the No.1 shelter parking lot. Take South Town Rd. south from the Beltline to Moorland Rd. and turn left. Continue to Libby Rd. and turn left again. The shelter lot is a few blocks up on your left.

RAIN/SNOW DATE: Saturday, April 11

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES: Trail grade and number or type of trail impediments are ok for those with difficulty walking or wearing children in packs

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE FOR WALKING: 1-3 miles

RSVP REQUIRED? NO

FIELD TRIP LEADER: Pat Ready, birdsready@gmail.com