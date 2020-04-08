Madison Audubon Field Trip

Google Calendar - Madison Audubon Field Trip - 2020-04-08 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Audubon Field Trip - 2020-04-08 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Audubon Field Trip - 2020-04-08 18:30:00 iCalendar - Madison Audubon Field Trip - 2020-04-08 18:30:00

Faville Grove Sanctuary W7480 Prairie Lane, Lake Mills, Wisconsin 53551

press release: Meet at the kiosk along Prairie Lane for an evening spent enjoying delightful spring displays of woodcock and snipe. Be prepared to be dazzled by the woodcock’s flight, and to learn about the natural history of one of Aldo Leopold’s favorite birds. Binoculars are recommended.

RAIN/SNOW DATE: Wed., April 15

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES: Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and can accommodate those with visual impairments

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE FOR WALKING: 0-1 miles

RSVP REQUIRED? YES, please RSVP to Brenna (bmarsicek@madisonaudubon.org or 608-255-2473)

FIELD TRIP LEADER: Drew Harry (faville@madisonaudubon.org or 262-210-6409), Roger Packard, and David Musolf

