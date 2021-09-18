Madison Audubon Field Trip

media release: Zeloski Marsh in western Jefferson County has become a major stopover for shorebirds and is also frequented by waterfowl and wading birds. This tour during fall migration includes about 1.5 miles of walking to get good views of these birds. Bring binoculars and spotting scope if you have them. Wear good walking shoes! A snack and water bottle are recommended.

Bird outings for all: We are partnering with Access Ability Wisconsin to provide an all-terrain wheelchair at this field trip. For whatever reason, if you need assistance with getting around, please indicate in the registration form if you’d like to use the wheelchair. Learn more about it here.

Meet at the DNR parking lot at W9054 London Road.

RAIN DATE: Sunday, Sept. 19

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Trail grade and number or type of trail impediments are ok for those with difficulty walking or wearing children in packs

Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and can accommodate those with visual impairments

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE FOR WALKING: 1-3 miles

FIELD TRIP LEADER: Brad Webb (920-261-0326 )

RSVP REQUIRED? YES, please register!