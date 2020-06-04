ONLINE: Madison Audubon Virtual Summer Camp

press release: Madison Audubon is now offering a virtual summer camp. This nature-focused camp will involve a little bit of screen time with a lot of time out in nature. Join Carolyn for this Facebook Live unveiling to find out the details!

To join in, go to Madison Audubon’s Facebook page on Thursday, June 4 at 1:30pm CT and wait for the livestream to begin. Can’t attend live? No worries, we will post the recordings to the lesson here afterwards.