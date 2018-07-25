press release: Madison Bach Musicians hosts its annual chamber music workshop July 24-27, at West Middleton Lutheran Church, Verona.

Summer Chamber Music Workshop Faculty Concert, Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 7:30 pm: Featuring solo and ensemble works by J.S. Bach, Mozart, Telemann, Boismortier, Biber along with a special Baroque dance performance–all performed by workshop faculty who specialize in early music! Tickets are available online and at the door for $15.

The final concert is free and open to the public: Friday, July 27: Closing Concert, 2:00-3:30 pm

Chamber groups from Madison Bach Musicians Summer workshop will perform their pieces. All welcome!

The public can also observe some workshops and other events over the four days of the workshop:

Auditor's pass for four afternoons of programing $40 (Faculty Concert pass only–$15)

Some highlights:

Tuesday, July 24

"Thinking about Performance Practice" 1:00 - 1:45 pm –Trevor Stephenson Trevor will open the afternoon session with a discussion on historical performance practice. "Figured Bass Class" 2:45 - 3:45 –Jason Moy Come learn how to read and play figured bass and explore the importance of the basso continuo part in baroque music.

Wednesday, July 25

Baroque Dance Class Part I 1:00 - 2:45 pm –Sarah Edgar

Explore examples of dance steps from the baroque suite! Focus on the interplay between music and dance rhythms.

Masterclasses 2:45 - 4:00 pm Attend the masterclasses of workshop faculty–strings, Kangwon Lee Kim; winds, Lisette Kielson; cello, Martha Vallon; and keyboard, Jason Moy.

Thursday, July 26:

Baroque Dance Class Part II 1:00 - 2:30 pm –Sarah Edgar: Explore examples of dance steps from the baroque suite! Focus on the interplay between music and dance rhythms.

"To Flourish and Grace: Ornamentation" 2:30 - 3:30 pm –Lisette Kielson: We'll look at the Methodical Sonatas by Telemann and the Suites Op. 2 by Hotteterre. We'll learn from the masters. What was their intent? What did they do? By studying and playing examples of composers' own ornaments, we begin to learn the specific vocabulary which helps us in creating our own ornamental language. Arranged for recorder and continuo, these pieces work as a wonderful guide for all instruments!

Continuo for Cellists & Bassoonists 2:30 - 3:30 pm –Martha Vallon: Learn to play creative and enjoyable continuo lines through discovering the connection to the harmonic structure of the piece. Participants will gain some basic knowledge of figured bass and experiment with articulation to learn how these elements influence the solo line(s). Upper line players welcome!