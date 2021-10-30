Madison Bach Musicians

× Expand Elizabeth Blumenstock

press release: Please join us for this thrilling season-opening program of works by five German Baroque Masters: Johann Friedrich Fasch, Carl Heinrich Graun, Georg Philipp Telemann, George Frideric Handel, and Johann Sebastian Bach. MBM is delighted that internationally renowned Baroque violinist Elizabeth Blumenstock—long-time concertmaster the San Francisco Bay Area’s Philharmonia Baroque and American Bach Soloists—will be our featured soloist and also will lead the MBM string and continuo ensemble. Ms. Blumenstock joined the faculty of Juilliard’s Historical Performance program in 2016 and also teaches at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. We look forward to her leadership, expertise, and camaraderie! MBM concertmaster Kangwon Kim will join Ms. Blumenstock for Bach’s incomparable fusion of ardor and sonic architecture, the Concerto in D minor for Two Violins.

Saturday, October 30, 2021, 7:15 pm lecture, 8 pm concert (also available as a livestream); and Sunday, October 31, 2021, 2:45 pm lecture, 3:30 pm concert, Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton. Access the Concert Rebroadcast on demand through November 14, 2021.

Program:

Sinfonia FaWV FaWV M:C1 Johann Friedrich Fasch (1688-1758)

Violin Concerto in A minor, Cv:XIII:155 Carl Heinrich Graun (1704-1759)

Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major, BWV 1048 Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Concerto Grosso Op. 6 no. 11 in A major, HWV 329 George Frideric Handel (1685-1759)

Concerto for Four Violins in G major, TWV 40:201 Georg Philipp Telemann (1681-1767)

Concerto for two violins in d minor, BWV 1043 Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

$35 — In-person concert attendance in advance (including on-demand access through November 14 of the October 30 livestream)

$38 — In-person concert attendance at the door

$20 — Livestream of the October 30 concert & on-demand through November 14

Tickets at: madisonbachmusicians.org & Orange Tree Imports & Willy Street Co-op (East, West, & North)

MBM requests that audience members be masked and fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Please check madisonbachmusicians.org for any updates. MBM concerts will comply with current CDC, state, and county health guidelines.

Elizabeth Blumenstock is a long-time concertmaster, leader, and soloist with the San Francisco Bay Area’s Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and American Bach Soloists, and is concertmaster of the International Handel Festival in Göttingen, Germany. In Southern California, Ms. Blumenstock has been Artistic Director of the Baroque Music Festival Corona del Mar since 2011. Her love of chamber music has involved her in several accomplished and interesting smaller ensembles including the Galax Quartet, Live Oak Baroque, Voices of Music, and Severall Friends. Ms. Blumenstock currently teaches for the Juilliard Historical Performance program, the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, the American Bach Soloists Festival and Academy, and the Valley of the Moon Music Festival. Her discography includes some 100 CDs for such labels as harmonia mundi usa, Dorian/Sono Luminus, Koch, Naxos, Reference Recordings, and Virgin Veritas. Ms. Blumenstock plays a 1660 Andrea Guarneri violin built in Cremona, Italy, on generous loan to her from the Philharmonia Baroque Period Instrument Trust.