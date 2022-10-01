Madison Bach Musicians

press release: Italian Baroque Masters with Lisette Kielson, recorder

Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton

Oct. 1, Saturday: 7:15 pm lecture/8 pm concert; Oct. 2, Sunday: 2:45 pm lecture/3:30 pm concert

It doesn’t get any better than listening to Italian Baroque music while looking out upon the golden autumn prairie at Holy Wisdom Monastery! This program will open with works from the Early Baroque era—a Trio Sonata by Turini, a Ciaccona by Bertali, and Falconieri’s vivid depiction of the Battle of Barabaso. We’ll hear the dark and elegant Sonata in D minor for violin and continuo from the German-born Johann Rosenmüller—who spent much of his career in Venice—and then move right into Uccellini’s sunny variations on the famous Bergamasca progression. The second part of the program, devoted more to the High Baroque era, will open with the Scarlatti father-son team in a fascinating stylistic flip: a harpsichord Toccata by the father, opera maestro Alessandro, versus a charming Sinfonia for strings by the son, harpsichord virtuoso Domenico. Then we’ll scale the heights of Corelli’s inimitable idealism in his Trio Sonata in D major, Op. 3, No. 2. The concert will close with some dizzying sonic handsprings in Vivaldi’s irresistible Concerto in C major, RV 443, featuring recorder soloist Lisette Kielson and the MBM band.

Lisette Kielson has been described by the press as “sparkling with life” and “performing with true character and style.” She has had the honor and pleasure of performing at Bach festivals, college artist series, and with—among others—Lyric Opera of Chicago, Chicago Opera Theater, Haymarket Opera Company, Music of the Baroque, and Chicago’s Bach Week Festival. She is past President of the American Recorder Society has released recordings of Bach and Boismortier with Centaur Records as well as CDs under her own label, L’Ensemble Portique.

Lisette Kielson–RECORDER, Kangwon Kim & Mary Perkinson–VIOLINS, Micah Behr–VIOLA, James Waldo–CELLO, Trevor Stephenson–HARPSICHORD, Brandon Acker–THEORBO & GUITAR