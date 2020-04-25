Madison Bach Musicians

Saturday, April 25, 2020: 7:15 pm lecture/ 8 pm concert; Sunday, April 26, 2020: 2:45 pm lecture/ 3:30 pm concert, First Unitarian Society of Madison – Atrium Auditorium

press release: We really can hardly wait to perform the Monteverdi Vespers in the wonderful acoustical space of First Unitarian Society’s Atrium Auditorium. Outstanding choral conductor Andrew Megill will direct 15 renowned instruments specialists and 10 internationally acclaimed vocal soloists hailing from throughout the U.S. There is no explaining this work; it simply seems to generate its own form and rules. So at every surprising turn of events, all I can say is, “Yes, I never could have thought of it, but that is just where we need to go next.” We hope you can come and experience it with us!