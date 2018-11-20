Madison Backgammon Club

press release: We meet every Tuesday at the Radisson on Odana Road starting at 6:30 pm.

Club tournaments are held on the first, second and fourth Tuesdays of every month, and the tournaments start promptly at 7:00pm. If you plan on making it to the tournament but are running late, please call or text Dave at (608) 332-9504.

All matches are 5 points, and the tournament is set up to guarantee that you will always play at least two matches. Chouettes, heads-up play, and special events on third and fifth Tuesdays.

We play in Twist, the hotel restaurant. You will find us in the Olive Room, which is just to the right as you enter the restaurant.