Madison Bands Support the Free the 350 Bail Fund

press release: Madison local bands Support #BLACKLIVESMATTER and FREE THE 350 Bail Fund

An event to raise money for FREE THE 350 BAIL FUND

https://freethe350bailfund. wordpress.com/

Thursday, JUNE 11, 4pm - 8pm, OUTSIDE MOTHER FOOLS

LOCAL BANDS ARE DONATING MUSIC and MERCH in exchange for donations.

Cassettes / Vinyl / CDs / T-Shirts / Stickers / Patches - - One-Of-A-Kind items -- Vintage Madison Music - - Specialty Merch

PARTICIPATING BAND LIST COMING SOON! Contact: wendyannschneider@gmail.com

* Please observe social distancing guidelines

* Wear a mask at this event

* All local music products will be sanitized before and during the event

* Limit the handling of products when possible

* There will be a hand sanitizer station

* Bring bills you can drop into a donation box for 350 Bail Fund

* Products not sold at this event will be picked up by bands or donated to WORT