Madison Bands Support the Free the 350 Bail Fund
Mother Fool's Coffeehouse 1101 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
An event to raise money for FREE THE 350 BAIL FUND
Thursday, JUNE 11, 4pm - 8pm, OUTSIDE MOTHER FOOLS
LOCAL BANDS ARE DONATING MUSIC and MERCH in exchange for donations.
Cassettes / Vinyl / CDs / T-Shirts / Stickers / Patches - - One-Of-A-Kind items -- Vintage Madison Music - - Specialty Merch
PARTICIPATING BAND LIST COMING SOON! Contact: wendyannschneider@gmail.com
* Please observe social distancing guidelines
* Wear a mask at this event
* All local music products will be sanitized before and during the event
* Limit the handling of products when possible
* There will be a hand sanitizer station
* Bring bills you can drop into a donation box for 350 Bail Fund
* Products not sold at this event will be picked up by bands or donated to WORT