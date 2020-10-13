ONLINE: Madison Bicycle Adventure Trail

media release: The city of Madison Parks Division is planning a citywide dedicated bike trail network connecting through off-road and natural surface trails. The first step is creating a master plan document envisioning trail network locations and project goals. At each of the community engagement meetings, city staff will provide a short overview of the project, followed by two 15-minute breakout sessions for attendees to learn more about off-road natural surface trails, their purpose, benefits, and components. The meeting will conclude with a question and answer session.

Location: Virtual, 6:00 – 7:30pm

If you are unable to attend a meeting, you submit feedback or questions: madbat@cityofmadison.com

The community is invited to attend these meetings and provide feedback. Prior to the meeting and providing feedback, please review the online project Story Map introducing the project.

Meeting Agenda

6:00pm – 6:10 pm: Staff Introductions

6:10pm- 6:35 pm: Presentation by City Staff

6:35pm- 6:50pm: Breakout Session

6:50pm- 7:05 pm: Breakout Session

7:05pm- 7:30pm: Questions and Answers