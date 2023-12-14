Madison Bikes Community Meeting

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: In this community meeting, attendees will brainstorm and begin planning the monthly community events for the entire 2024 calendar year. We want to hear from you! Do you have a specific bike-related skill you can share with the Madison Bikes community? Are you interested in volunteering to teach a class or lead a ride? Sign up to share your expertise (or the thing you wish you knew) on a topic related to biking that will benefit our community! Also, there will be pizza. We will be in Room 104.

Info

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Public Meetings
Recreation
Google Calendar - Madison Bikes Community Meeting - 2023-12-14 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madison Bikes Community Meeting - 2023-12-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madison Bikes Community Meeting - 2023-12-14 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madison Bikes Community Meeting - 2023-12-14 18:00:00 ical