Madison Bikes Community Meeting

media release: In this community meeting, attendees will brainstorm and begin planning the monthly community events for the entire 2024 calendar year. We want to hear from you! Do you have a specific bike-related skill you can share with the Madison Bikes community? Are you interested in volunteering to teach a class or lead a ride? Sign up to share your expertise (or the thing you wish you knew) on a topic related to biking that will benefit our community! Also, there will be pizza. We will be in Room 104.