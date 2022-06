media release: Meet 9am on Saturday July 9, 2022 at 649 E. Dayton St. (corner Blount St.) for a Wisconsin Historical Society-led walking tour benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County. Meet 9am, walk begins 9:30am. Please consider a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County: classy.org/give/t424399/#!/donation/checkout

https://ridewithgps.com/routes/39694554