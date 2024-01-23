Madison Board Games & Beer

to

Starkweather Brewing Company 2439 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Madison Board Games and Beer is for board and card game enthusiasts. All are welcome at our tables. Bring games if you like or play ours. We're always happy to teach!

Tuesday, January 23, join us at Starkweather Brewing Company to make new friends, play board games, eat, drink and be merry for a few hours. 

Info

Starkweather Brewing Company 2439 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Recreation
608-467-6949
to
Google Calendar - Madison Board Games & Beer - 2024-01-23 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madison Board Games & Beer - 2024-01-23 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madison Board Games & Beer - 2024-01-23 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madison Board Games & Beer - 2024-01-23 17:00:00 ical