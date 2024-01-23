Madison Board Games & Beer
to
Starkweather Brewing Company 2439 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Madison Board Games and Beer is for board and card game enthusiasts. All are welcome at our tables. Bring games if you like or play ours. We're always happy to teach!
Tuesday, January 23, join us at Starkweather Brewing Company to make new friends, play board games, eat, drink and be merry for a few hours.
Info
Starkweather Brewing Company 2439 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Recreation