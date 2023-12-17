media release: Join the Madison Brass Band for part two of its concert series, A Madison Brass Band Christmas.

John Lynch, an esteemed international wind band conductor and Director of Bands and Professor of Music at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, takes the helm as the new Musical Director.

The Madison Brass Band will be performing holiday favorites like "Blue Christmas," "Carol of the Bells," "Joy to the World," "Away in a Manger," and "Frosty the Snowman" beside moving works by Handel, Holst, Tchaikovsky, and Irving Berlin and concluding with a holiday sing-a-long! Maestro Lynch has planned a concert that is sure to warm your hearts and boost your holiday spirits!

A free will donation will be accepted the day of the concert.

About Madison Brass Band: Founded in 2002, the Madison Brass Band is a dedicated group of amateur musicians committed to sharing the timeless beauty of British and American brass music with the throughout southern Wisconsin. The band has earned recognition for their outstanding performances, including appearances at prestigious events like the Wisconsin State Convention of the National Band Association and the Wisconsin State Music Conference. In 2012, they ventured into competitive Brass Band events and achieved Champion of the Second Section in their first NABBA Competition. The band's dedication is further exemplified by their collaborations with renowned clinicians like Joe Parisi, Scott Teeple, Colin Holman, and Mark Taylor.

Under the direction of new Musical Director John Lynch, the band continues to thrive with outstanding performances and a commitment to musical innovation.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1382405729052151/