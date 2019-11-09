press release: The Madison Breech Conference will explore three themes relating to breech birth: autonomy, biodiversity, and sustainability.

1. How can women be the key decision-makers in their births, even if--especially if--their babies are breech?

2. How can we support biodiversity in breech birth (diversity of birth positions, settings, & provider types), rather than a monoculture?

3. And finally, how can we make breech birth sustainable on an institutional and regulatory level?

This conference was designed to address barriers that hospital providers and administrators face in supporting vaginal breech birth. We will discuss obstacles to providing breech and propose solutions in which vaginal breech is not just barely tolerated, but vigorously supported as a valid option.

This conference includes hands-on training with obstetric simulators, using the most up-to-date research and techniques in physiological breech birth.

Event dates:

Nov 9-10: main conference

Nov 11: additional hands-on training (optional; limited number of spaces)

Speakers:

Jennifer Block, BA, BS (author of Pushed and Everything Below the Waist)

Hermine Hayes-Klein, JD

Rixa Freeze, PhD

David Hayes, MD

Emiliano Chavira, MD, MPH, FACOG, FMFM

Lawrence Leeman, MD, MPH

Dennis Hartung, MD, FACOG

Stuart Fischbein, MD, FACOG

Gail Tully, CPM

Cynthia Caillagh, LM, CPM

Event location:

Madison Area Technical College

1701 Wright St

Madison, WI 53704

Food:

Lunch, snacks, & drinks included on Saturday & Sunday

Accommodations:

You will need to find your own accommodations for the conference. It is a football game weekend in Madison, so book your hotels/airbnbs early.

What is your cancellation policy?

Orders less than 30 days can be refunded. Orders over 30 days old cannot be refunded; however, you may find someone else to take your place.

Sponsored by Breech Without Borders, a 501(c)3 nonprofit

To Register: bit.ly/madisonbreech

* venue/location

MATC Health Building Tuax

* cover charge/price

See register site or:

Early bird / after Oct 1st

2-day (Nov 9-10): $300 / $350

3-day (Nov 9-11): $350 / $400

Virtual only: $200 / $250

Student discounts offered

* contact phone number, email or website we can publish (REQUIRED)

breechworkshop@gmail.com or

https://www.facebook.com/ events/379807996030712/