Madison Cat Project Fundraiser

press release: MOD Pizza Take-Out and Delivery Fundraiser!

Thursday November 19, 2020, 10:30am-9:00pm, 2960 Cahill Main, Suite 103, Bld. L, Fitchburg

Donating Back: 20%

Madison Cat Project is focused on saving cats' lives through community solutions. Between our two adoption programs and available spay/neuter program, we help over a thousand cats each year.

You can participate in this fundraiser by:

Take out

Delivery

Pick up

To place your order visit MOD Pizza's online order website. Use the coupon code of "GR165474M" and 20% of your meal’s price will be donated back to Madison Cat Project.