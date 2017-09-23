Madison Cat Project Introduction

press release: When Dane County Friends of Ferals began, our focus was solely on placing feral cats with farmers looking for extra help on their farms.

Over the years, we've evolved drastically. From adding indoor adoptions, to implementing a successful spay/neuter program, we are a different organization than we were 16 years ago. To better reflect our scope and role in our community, we are proud to announce our big news! We are changing our name to Madison Cat Project!

Our focus is not changing. Our commitment to feral and undersocialized cats is as strong as ever. As our organization grows and changes, we want our name to reflect our evolution and broadening focus.

We're even having a party on September 23 at Mounds Sun Prairie, MadCat on Monroe St. and MadCat on Mineral Point Rd. from 12pm to 5pm to celebrate! There will be cake, an adoption fair and a raffle. All adoption fees for the afternoon will be waived in thanks to the BerbeeWalsh Foundation! Raffle prizes are being donated from businesses all around the city. The grand prize is $300 cash, generously donated by the BerbeeWalsh Foundation. We really hope that you'll join us for the celebration!

P.S. Questions about the transition? We have an FAQ on our new website here: www.madisoncatproject.org/transition