media release: The Madison Chamber Choir concludes its 2022-2023 season with "Elements" - a concert celebrating our Earth. Performing on Earth Day April 22, the concert finale includes a thought-provoking and emotional program of music evoking life on Planet Earth. Our home is an awe-inspiring place filled with order, chaos, wonder, and beauty, and the Madison Chamber Choir invites you to experience the elements of our Earth through music. The concert will feature Katerina Gimon’s "Elements," Frank Tichelli’s "Earth Song," Eric Whitacre’s "Cloudburst," Andrea Ramsey’s "Stomp on the Fire," along with music by composers Jake Runestad, Kevin Puts, Alberto Grau, and more.

Tickets to Elements are $25 - reserved seating, $20 - for general admission, $10 - students, and

can be purchased online by visiting madisonchamberchoir. net/tickets. 10% of ALL TICKET SALES will be donated to Clean Wisconsin. to support their future programming/initiatives. Learn more about Clean Wisconsin's impact on our local community at www.cleanwisconsin.org.

