media release: The Madison Chamber choir will conclude its season of hope at 7:30 p.m. on April 27, 2024, at Christ Presbyterian Church with Finding Harmony. This Madison Chamber Choir concert honors prominent leaders for human rights and progress as it explores how much stronger our communities can become if we listen to understand; offer an open hand and heart to assist; and seek solutions that help our communities thrive and progress. Prominent voices for human rights that the choir will honor during this concert are: Susan B. Anthony, Martin Luther King Jr., Helen Keller, Desmond Tutu, Nelson Mandela, John F. Kennedy, Siegried Sassoon, J. Patrick Lewis, and others!

Please continue to join us for our season of hope as we lift each other up and, more importantly, see each other through song.

Tickets on sale at madisonchamberchoir.net/ tickets