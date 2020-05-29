Madison Choral Project

Press release: May 29 & 30: Brahms Requiem

With Martha Fischer and Bill Lutes

The Brahms Requiem how you've never heard it: In a chamber choir version for piano four-hands arranged by Brahms himself. Hear the piece with exquisite attention to the fabulous nuance of one of the true masters of Western music.

Fri May 29 & Sat May 30: 7:30pm