Madison Choral Project

Google Calendar - Madison Choral Project - 2020-05-29 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Choral Project - 2020-05-29 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Choral Project - 2020-05-29 19:30:00 iCalendar - Madison Choral Project - 2020-05-29 19:30:00

First Congregational United Church of Christ 1609 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726

Press release: May 29 & 30: Brahms Requiem

With Martha Fischer and Bill Lutes

The Brahms Requiem how you've never heard it: In a chamber choir version for piano four-hands arranged by Brahms himself. Hear the piece with exquisite attention to the fabulous nuance of one of the true masters of Western music.

Fri May 29 & Sat May 30: 7:30pm

Info

First Congregational United Church of Christ 1609 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726 View Map
Music
Google Calendar - Madison Choral Project - 2020-05-29 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Choral Project - 2020-05-29 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Choral Project - 2020-05-29 19:30:00 iCalendar - Madison Choral Project - 2020-05-29 19:30:00 Google Calendar - Madison Choral Project - 2020-05-30 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Choral Project - 2020-05-30 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Choral Project - 2020-05-30 19:30:00 iCalendar - Madison Choral Project - 2020-05-30 19:30:00