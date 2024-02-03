Madison Choral Project

media release: Our February 2024 Project Hope Eats You Alive, will feature the music of Madison composer Scott Gendel, including the world premiere of a new 20-minute work for choir and cello. Come familiarize yourself with this international-caliber composer who lives right in our backyard!

Purchase your seat today: TICKETS HERE (in-person & livestream)

We believe a concert is more than just the music; it's a shared experience that brings people together. We want you to be a part of this. Connect with us on social media, and join our mailing list to stay updated on our upcoming events, receive exclusive news, behind-the-scenes insights, and special offers

Saturday Feb 3, 7:30pm (in person and livestream options)

Sunday Feb 4, 3pm (in person)

Single Tickets Gen Admission = $34

Student (up to Graduate level) = $15