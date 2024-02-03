Madison Choral Project

First Congregational United Church of Christ 1609 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726

media release: Our February 2024 Project Hope Eats You Alive, will feature the music of Madison composer Scott Gendel, including the world premiere of a new 20-minute work for choir and cello. Come familiarize yourself with this international-caliber composer who lives right in our backyard!

Saturday Feb 3, 7:30pm (in person and livestream options)

Sunday Feb 4, 3pm (in person)

Single Tickets Gen Admission = $34

Student (up to Graduate level) = $15

Livestream (available only February 3rd) = $12

Music
