× Expand Tona Williams A performance at the grand opening of the new Madison Circus Space facility in 2019.

press release: Calling all burrito lovers: Stop by the Chipotle at 658 State St in Madison for the Madison Circus Space fundraiser on Wednesday, May 18, from 5:00pm - 9:00pm. We're raising money to support Madison Circus Space, download a flyer from the link below or mention the fundraiser at checkout and they'll donate 33% of the proceeds to the Circus Space!

present the flyer found here: https://socialportal.chipotle.com/fundraiser/social/public/portal/sVTDanAE6uA0t81JHFLZpHDlNJrou31em5yiY9WPeLT0DuL5eXxKLONf0ocQNTxOJQWaz1dXqfTHLG0C4zuTyeXqw6WlviOLYd5atWKKO0tFsU1vlxgHQSwGY3g5edsB/72022051817219?status=scheduled

All orders must be picked up in the house, other rules apply; please check out the link. Can't wait to see you!