press release: Madison Circus Space Grand Opening: Saturday, October 25, 4:30-9:30 pm, 2082 Winnebago Street

We invite you to join us in our brand-new, built-for-circus space at 2082 Winnebago Street! Experience mini shows happening at the top of every hour, where a variety of circus disciplines will be performed by our very own MCS students and members! Inspired by what you watched? Sample circus activities for FREE after each show! Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages will be available.

We did it! MCS is a six-year-old, volunteer-run nonprofit. We started in a warehouse with just 12 members. Now we have over 80 members and a new, permanent facility designed for training and performing a variety of circus arts. We couldn't have done this without the amazing support of our community!

Special thanks to Madison Community Foundation, William T Evjue Charitable Trust, Endres Manufacturing, Dane Arts, SASY Neighborhood Association, Monona Bank, Diane Ballweg, Madison Arts Commission, and many, many individuals!