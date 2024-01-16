Madison Climate Changemakers Hour of Action

media release: Join us every other Tuesday @ 7:30pm at Working Draft Beer Company for an hour of climate action. If you’ve ever wanted to do something about climate change but felt unsure where to dive in, this event was made for you! Just bring a laptop and maybe a friend or two, grab a drink, and we’ll help you with all the rest.

​See here for more on what to expect from an Hour of Action. If you would like to take action before the event, feel free to dig through the Action Hub, complete with an Action Playbook Library for opportunities to get started on your own.

​Working Draft is on the Isthmus just off of Willy Street (and the Capital City Trail), with plenty of parking and bike racks. We'll be inside with a sign at our table. You can​ reach out to Eric with any questions at eniemeyer36@gmail.com or (614) 634-1639.

​​​See you soon!

​​Learn more about Climate Changemakers here. This is a community space, so being here means agreeing to our community guidelines.