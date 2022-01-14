RSVP for Madison College Book Club

press release: Join Madison College community in reading Kazu Haga’s Healing Resistance: A Radically Different Response to Harm.

Haga has over 20 years of work in facilitating peace and restorative justice trainings that incorporate and expand on the work of Martin Luther King Jr.’s principles of nonviolence. Join others in discussing how principled nonviolence responds to systemic injustice, how our relations to each other are stronger than we think, and how the Kingian concept of the the “Beloved Community” can shape and inform our college community experience.

Book discussions will take place over 4 sessions in February and March and culminate in a virtual guest talk and discussion by Kazu Haga on March 29th.

Please view the times and dates of book club sessions below. Additional meeting times will be decided contingent on demand. The deadline to join a book club is Friday, January 14.

* if you are unable to meet the times below and still interested, please register for "other" tickets. Then we will follow-up inquiring of your availability.

Sessions Book Club A

Session 1 Tuesday, Feb. 1, 4-5 PM

Session 2 Tuesday, Feb. 15, 4-5 PM

Session 3 Tuesday, March 1, 4-5 PM

Session 4 Tuesday, March 22 1, 4-5 PM

Sessions Book Club B

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 12-1 PM

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 12-1 PM

Wednesday, March 2, 12-1 PM

Wednesday, March 23, 12-1 PM

This event is co-sponsored by the Madison College Institute for Equity and Transformational Change and the Madison College Office of Equity and Inclusion and is offered in partnership with the Wisconsin Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies.