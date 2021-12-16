Madison College Commencement

press release: Madison College's in-person Fall 2021 Commencement ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, at the Alliant Energy Center. Nearly 1,000 students are scheduled to graduate. Of those, about 300 will be walking in the ceremony, which will also be livestreamed.

Some interesting tidbits about the fall commencement:

-A mom/daughter (pictured above) and their sister/aunt will all be graduating together

-Miss Black USA, TeKema Balentine (pictured above), will be graduating

Tickets are not required for guests and there is no limit to how many guests you can invite.Guests will be directed to the general seating area in the coliseum.

Anyone who is unable to attend the commencement ceremony can watch the live broadcast (link available Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m.; watch here). If you have a slow internet connection or have problems viewing the primary link, please use the backup video broadcast link (available Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m.). After choosing the link, you will be presented with either the video page or a page recommending you download software. Note that this will only be live on a computer and not on any mobile device or in the Chrome browser.

If you are not able to watch the commencement ceremony live, an on-demand video will be posted approximately one hour after the end of the ceremony.

Here's the commencement program, as well as additional information about this year's ceremony.