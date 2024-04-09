Madison College Listening Session

media release: Madison College’s Vision 2030 strategic planning, guiding the college’s singular plan and framework to support student success and community and workforce partnerships over the next several academic years, is underway.

These April community listening sessions will be instrumental in sharing progress and gathering valuable insights.

Community members are invited to attend and participate at the following Madison College Vision 2030 listening sessions:

Tuesday, April 9 at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Madison College Goodman South campus, 2429 S. Perry St, Room 207, Madison, Wisconsin

Wednesday, April 10 at 4-5 p.m. at Madison College Truax campus, 2125 Commercial Avenue, Room 242, Madison, Wisconsin

Thursday, April 11 at 3:30-4:30 p.m. at UW Extension-Jefferson Office, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson, Wisconsin

The college’s focus is to understand the needs of our communities and proactively work to support career pathways for students, address employer workforce needs and foster community partnerships.

“Engaging with community members throughout our region is essential in developing Vision 2030,” said Madison College Executive Vice President of Policy and Strategy, and Chief of Staff, Dr. Mark Thomas. “This provides an opportunity to discuss the priorities of our workforce partners, students, and community.”

The college’s Vision 2030 efforts started last fall gathering input from students, employees and community members. As we bring together all of this input and determine the key focus areas for the next several years, these community listening sessions will help finalize the Vision 2030 framework.

The final Vision 2030 product will be shared with the Madison College District Board of Trustees this summer.

Learn more about Madison College’s Vision 2030 strategic plan.