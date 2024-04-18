Madison College Marketplace

media release: More than 20 area small businesses will be showcased at the Madison College diversity vendor marketplace on Thursday, April 18 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Truax campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Shoppers will find clothing, candles, gift items, jewelry, art, and more at the first-ever event.

It’s part of an effort to diversify the Madison College Bookstore merchandise and experience by featuring products from local minority, women, disabled, veteran, and LGBT+ businesses. Products and vendors from the event could be featured in the bookstore in the future.

"We hope to itemize products for sale in the bookstore as we continue to build partnerships with these vendors," says Kim Henderson, Madison College auxiliary services director. “This marketplace event will help us improve awareness of diversity and inclusion in the bookstore, promote diverse products to consumers, and bring fresh ideas that will appeal to other demographics.”

The goal is to expand the existing product lines and attract new consumers to the bookstore.

Madison College is partnering on the event with the Black Chamber of Commerce, the Latino Chamber of Commerce, the Hmong Chamber of Commerce, and the Center for Black Women.

The Madison College Bookstore is open to the public and sells college branded apparel, accessories, gift items, and student supplies. Bookstore proceeds benefit students and the college community.

When: Thursday, April 18 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Madison College Bookstore, 1701 Wright St. Cafe Mall. Parking is available in the visitor lots and designated handicap spots.

For more information, visit the Madison College Bookstore Facebook.