Madison College Performing Arts Auditions

media release: The Women of Lockerbie by Deborah Brevoort, is a Madison College Performing Arts production, directed by Allen Ebert.

AUDITIONS: December 6 and 7, 6 – 8 p.m. at Madison College Truax Campus, Studio Theatre, Room A2031

Rehearsals start January 9 and will primarily run Sundays (daytime) and Monday through Thursday evenings. Tech week is February 12 -16. Performances take place February 17-19 and 24-26.

Based on true events following the 1988 crash of Pan Am Flight 103, in Lockerbie, Scotland. This play is a story about the human spirit and how a community turned an act of unspeakable hatred into an act of love.

Questions: Contact director Allen Ebert at allenrebert@gmail.com (with WOMEN OF LOCKERBIE as subject line)

Looking for 5 female identifying actors ages 20 – 60 and 2 male identifying actors ages 30-60.

Auditions will consist of movement and reading selected scenes from the script. Please wear comfortable clothes and shoes that will allow you to move freely.

Character Breakdown:

Madeline Livingston: Female-identifying, 30-54. A suburban New Jersey housewife, obsessed with thoughts of her deceased young son, roams the hills of Lockerbie, Scotland, searching for traces of him.

Bill Livingston: Male-identifying, 30-55. Madeline’s American husband, Adam's father.

Olive Allison: Female-identifying, 40-64. A strong no-nonsense woman of Lockerbie, Scotland. She is the leader of the 'Laundry Project.' Must be able to do a convincing Scottish accent.

George Jones: Male-indentifying, 30-60. A U.S. Government representative who's in charge of the warehouse that stores the remains of the Pan Am 103 crash. He has been sent to Lockerbie to shut down the memorial service and to burn over 11,000 articles of clothing and personal items that survived the tragedy.

Hattie: Female-identifying, 20-45. A cleaning woman from Lockerbie. Must have a convincing Scottish accent for this role and a good sense of comic timing.

Woman 1 & 2: Female-identifying, 20-42. Women from Lockerbie, Scotland, part of the important support system that is at the very the heart of 'The Laundry Project'. Although they don't have names, the roles are considerable. Must be able to play the part with a convincing Scottish accent.