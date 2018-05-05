press release: Madison College Pow Wow, an annual celebration of Native American culture and community: Saturday, May 5. Doors open at 11am, Grand Entry 1pm & 7pm, Dinner 5pm. Madison College-Truax Campus, Redsten Gym, 1701 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704. Admission $5.00 (Elders, Children 5 & under, Dancers—Free Entry). Contact Katie Ackley, kmackley@madisoncollege.edu, for more info.