Madison College Pow Wow

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Madison College Pow Wow, an annual celebration of Native American culture and community: Saturday, May 5.  Doors open at 11am, Grand Entry 1pm & 7pm, Dinner 5pm.  Madison College-Truax Campus, Redsten Gym, 1701 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704. Admission $5.00 (Elders, Children 5 & under, Dancers—Free Entry). Contact Katie Ackley, kmackley@madisoncollege.edu, for more info.

Info
Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Special Events
608-246-6224
