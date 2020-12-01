ONLINE: Madison College Student Showcase

press release: Join a 3-day online celebration of the many successes Madison College students have achieved this year through academic and experiential learning. Watch keynote speakers, read and listen to student presentations, interact with authors and creators, and stick around for the closing celebration.

Tuesday, December 1

Special Remarks: Dr. Jack Daniels III, President, Madison College

Keynote Speaker: Amanda Gilliam, Scholar, activist, weightlifter, and hiker

Amanda has presented her research on the intersections of anti-Blackness and fat antagonism at conferences around the world. Her current work is examining the racialized fatphobia that affects modern policing violence in the U.S. Join us for Amanda's inspiring and thought-provoking talk.

Wednesday, December 2

Special Remarks: Dr. Turina Bakken, Provost, Madison College

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Ngalula Sandrine Mubenga, Assistant Professor, Engineering Technology Department, University of Toledo (UT) Ohio

Dr. Mubenga recently assembled a remote team to design and build ventilators in response to the pandemic crisis in Congo. She has led an initiative to proved energy solutions to small town lacking electricity.

Thursday, December 3

Special Remarks: Dr. Todd Stebbins, Dean of Arts & Sciences, Madison College

Closing Celebration with DJ Bizzy, from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Bizzy specializes in Hip-Hop, R&B/Soul, Funk, Disco, Reggae/Dancehall and more. Her goal is to bridge the gab between generations of music lovers around the world. Tune in for this live streamed event!

Events and presentations will be accessible December 1-3, 2020. This showcase is open to everyone.

https://resources. madisoncollege.edu/student- showcase