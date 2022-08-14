Madison Comedy Week Farewell Show

press release: Comedy on State, in their partnership with Madison Comedy Week, is hosting the closing ceremony of the festival this year with a BANGER of a lineup. For their THIRD $5 show of the festival (insane), Comedy on State will be featuring Chloe Mikala, Isaiah Edoho, Shawn Vasquez, Adam McShane, Natasha Pearl Hansen, Johnny Beehner, Rachel Mac, Chris Higgins, and Esteban Touma!

Join us as we say farewell to a wonderful week of comedy with one of the best lineups!

$5.

Madison Comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Comedy on State, Knuckleheads, Graduate Hotels, Camp Trippalindee, Gallant Knight Limousine, Herbal Aspect, Madison Indie Comedy, Ian's Pizza, Brittingham Boats, and Audio For The Arts!