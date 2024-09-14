10 am-6 pm on 9/14 and 10 am-4 pm, 9/15.

media release: Madison Comic & Pop culture Expo is a comic, pop culture, and media convention in Madison, Wisconsin. MadEx was created by Ben Penrod, founder of comic cons in over ten cities, including Awesome Con in Washington, DC. The friendly nerds and geeks of Madison have been without a major con for too long, and MadEx is here to fix that. MadEx is produced by Ben's company Nerd Street (established 2011), which also organizes Twin Cities Con, Des Moines Con, Central Florida Comic Con, Annapolis Comic-Con, Southern Maryland Comic-Con, Sugoi Expo Orlando, and co-promotes the Alaska ComiCon.