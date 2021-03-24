ONLINE: Madison Common Council Candidate Forum

media release: Join us for JustDane's next JustConversations on Wednesday, March 24!

Madison Common Council Candidate Forum: What makes a Just Madison?

A few weeks before the Wisconsin Spring Election, candidates for Madison Common Council share their perspective on the question: What makes a just Madison? Moderated by JustDane Board Member, Phil Haslanger, this event will be over Zoom with an allotted time for audience questions at the end. Join us to learn more about these candidates before heading to the polls on April 6th!

Confirmed Candidates:

Benji Ramirez

Charly Rowe

Juliana Bennett

Ayomi Obuseh

Nikki Conklin

Yannette Figueroa Cole

Tessa Eschevarria

Brandi Grayson

Jael Currie

Matt Tramel

Aisha Moe