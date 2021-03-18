ONLINE: Madison Common Council Candidates Forum

press release: East Side Progressives (ESP) will host a virtual forum with the candidates for Madison City Council in aldermanic races in District 3 and District 16 Thursday evening, March 18, 6:30 – 8: 00 pm. All candidates will attend.

Incumbent Lindsay Lemmer and Charly Rowe will represent Alder District 3 and Jael Currie and Matthew Tramel will represent the open Alder District 16th seat.

ESP chair Jacob Wright will ask Questions drafted by ESP and then follow-up with audience questions. These questions address both neighborhood and city wide issues.

Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZEsdOmrpjgoHdCc9d8OQsGZmy0z_ 8DqSuKG