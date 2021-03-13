ONLINE: Madison Common Council Candidates Forum

press release: Members and supporters of Our Wisconsin Revolution - Dane County will host a forum for their endorsed candidates for Madison Common Council on Saturday, March 13, at 7:00 via Zoom.

Recently, OWR Dane announced their endorsements for Madison Common Council:

District 02 - Benji Ramirez

District 03 - Charly Rowe

District 08 (dual endorsement) - Ayomi Obuseh and Juliana Bennett

District 09 - Nikki Conklin

District 10 - Yannette Figueroa Cole

District 12 - Tessa Echeverria

District 14 - Brandi Grayson

District 18 - Alder Rebecca Kemble

District 19 - Aisha Moe

All ten endorsed candidates will be participating in Saturday’s forum. Registration is required.

Our Wisconsin Revolution is an independent social justice organization working to make both our economy and our government a true democracy — of, by and for the people. We work in four issue areas: restoring a real democracy, creating an economy that works for all of us, ensuring quality public goods and services, and enacting fair taxes. Our formation was inspired by Bernie Sanders’ run for president in 2016 and is part of a national movement supporting a new generation of progresssive leaders and empowering millions to fight for transforming our political and economic systems to be responsive to the needs of working families.