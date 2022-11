press release: Nov. 11 repertoire:

Rimsky-Korsakov: Overture on Russian Themes

Wagner: Elsa's Procession to the Cathedral from Lohengrin

Delibes: Prelude and Mazurka from Coppelia

Elgar: Nimrod from The Enigma Variations

MeyerrbeerL Coronation March from Le Phrophete

Free admission.