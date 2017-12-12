Madison Contemporary Fiber Artists Guild

press release:Winter Exhibitions TUE, DEC 12, 2017 - SUN, MAR 4, 2018

Reception: FRI, JAN 12, 6 PM – 8 PM | Promenade Lounge

Étude is French for a study. In music, an etude is a composition that emphasizes a certain technique. It compels a musician to focus on and become skilled in this technique. Over time, étude work provides the musician with intense technical practice—and in time, mastery—in selected areas, opening themselves up to the possibilities of full creativity with their chosen instrument.

Madison Contemporary Fiber Artists (MCFA) members created fiber art that visually expresses their use of études—studies—significant to them. Their studies are the basis for this intriguing exhibit. The artists pushed the envelope of their technical expertise and expanded the possibilities for their creative endeavors.

On SAT, JAN 13, 10AM -1PM, Promenade Hall, Overture, MCFA will supply all you’ll need to create an original leaf for a community tree, using a variety of techniques—quilting, embroidery, felting, weaving, collage. All ages are invited. Children must be accompanied by an adult.