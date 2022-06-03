Madison Contemporary Fiber Artists reception

press release: Madison Contemporary Fiber Artists (MCFA) presents a textile art show titled “My Favorite Piece” at Blue Bar Quilts, 6333 University Ave, Middleton, WI from June 1 through June 30, 2022. Artists Reception, Sunday, June 5, 2022 from 1PM to 3 PM. For this exhibit, members of MCFA each selected a favorite piece and provided a statement of the piece’s personal significance. Color, process, memory, mood — we invite you to explore why these pieces make us happy and grateful.

Hours: Mon, Wed, Fri 10 AM - 5 PM; Tue and Thu, 10 AM -6 PM; Sat 10 AM - 4 PM; Sun Noon - 4PM