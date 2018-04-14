Madison Contemporary Vision Dance Auditions

press release: Madison Contemporary Vision Dance Company (MCVD) is a professional dance company based in Madison, Wisconsin.

The company provides performances, workshops, a pre-professional summer intensive, community outreach classes, and a community dance newsletter each season.

Company members have the opportunity to take a class, perform at The Overture Center and get involved in community outreach and teaching. Returning company members have the opportunity to choreograph for the season's performances.MCVD is looking for artistic, collaborative and hard working male and female dancers ages 18 and up.

The audition will consist of a basic ballet barre, a contemporary dance combination, and improvisation. Please arrive early to warm up in the studio before the audition starts. The studio will be open at 2 pm.