Madison Contra Dance

media release: Almost every Tuesday, year-round, hall open at 7:15, dancing to begin promptly at 7:30 to about 9:30 pm, at the Wil-Mar Center.

Your donations are the sole source for our hall rentals. Please give what you can — many folks give about $5. For students, $3 is typical. If you're coming regularly, you could consider paying $50 for three months of dancing.

To dance with us,

• You must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

• Do not come if you have any respiratory or other COVID-like symptoms

• Either wear a mask or take a rapid-antigen test after 5:00 pm on the day of the dance

Sign In each time at the door. Do we actually have contact info for you?

If you are interested in calling or sitting in with the band, please contact us and introduce yourself. The music for the co-op band (MadCoCo) is available here.